15 Flattering Bodysuits That Will Actually Shape Your Body

Shapewear that shouldn't be covered.
Let’s not confuse bodysuits with shape wear. While we love shapewear to nip and tuck skintight clothing, it’s not necessarily designed to be worn, er, sans other clothes.

That’s where bodysuits come into play. Unlike your basic blouse, bodysuits prevent the bunching, tugging, fussing and folding you get from regular ol’ tucked shirts. Plus, they give you a polished look that’ll take you all the way to happy hour.

See below for 15 flattering bodysuits that are also shaping:

  • 1 Good American Good Body Shoulder Action Bodysuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom for $139.
  • 2 Commando Ballet Boat Neck Thong Bodysuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom for $74.
  • 3 Free People Intimately FP Thong Bodysuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstorm for $88.
  • 4 Light Shaping Bodysuit
    HM
    Get it at H&M for $35.
  • 5 Galactica Bodysuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom for $69.
  • 6 Tuxe Bodywear Wrap-Effect Stretch-Knit Bodysuit
    Net A Porter
    Get it at Net A Porter for $170.
  • 7 Sam Edelman Bonded Thong Bodysuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom for $38.
  • 8 Fleur du Mal Square Neck Bodysuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Shopbop for $245.
  • 9 Good American Good Body Low Down Bodysuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom for $129.
  • 10 Good American Good Body The Wild One Bodysuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom for $179.
  • 11 Good American Deep V-Neck Bodysuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom for $169.
  • 12 Good American The Slightly Scuba Cami Zip Bodysuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom for $169.
  • 13 Don't Go Bodysuit
    Free People
    Get it at Free People for $30.
  • 14 Sleeveless Body With Halter Neck
    ASOS
    Get it at ASOS for $19.
  • 15 Crew Neck Bodysuit
    Yummie
    Get it at Yummie for $68.

