Mark Webber, Once Homeless And Destitute, Poured His Life Story Into His Latest Movie

“It’s the journey I’ve been on as a director over the years,” Webber told HuffPost by email. “The second film I made was a movie called ‘The End of Love,’ about a father and son dealing with loss, and I made it with my real son Isaac when he was just 2 years old. I’ve always been fascinated with how to achieve realism in film, and I wanted to make a film about family in a way that hadn’t been done before. The process is definitely therapeutic and cathartic, but overall challenging, and I like to push myself. In the sea of independent films, I wanted to make something unique, something that feels different.”

“Flesh and Blood” premiered to strong reviews at South by Southwest earlier this year. It opens Oct. 27 in Los Angeles and Nov. 10 in New York.