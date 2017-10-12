This Magical Floating Tent Will Make The World Your Waterbed

Campers, rejoice! This floating tent is all you need for a night on the water.
Fly fishing outfitter Smithfly is debuting a product they call the Shoal Tent, which they say will turn any pond, creek or salt flat into your personal waterbed. The floating raft fits two people comfortably underneath an inflatable tent topper, with none of those pesky poles (the company says its three air chambers can stand up to high winds on their own). The floor is a 6-inch-thick air mattress of sorts, which lets you relax smack dab in the middle of nature.
Camping retailers offer hammock tents aplenty, but floating abodes are harder to come by. This looks like the sturdiest and roomiest we’ve seen on the market yet.
The product description makes no mention of anchors, so we imagine you’d need to set up camp in a calm, current-free body of water in order to avoid a splashy “Parent Trap” moment.
Shoal Tent comes at a cost, however. It currently retails for $1,499 on Smithfly’s site, where you can pre-order it for shipping in late December or early January.
