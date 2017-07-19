Flooding in southeastern Wisconsin left a bank’s vault full of cold, wet cash.

Every single bill inside the depository at the Fox River State Bank in Burlington was destroyed last week when 21 inches of water rushed into the building, The Associated Press reports.

Keith Polleck, the bank’s CEO and president, declined to reveal how much money was ruined ― but said customers needn’t be worried as the Federal Reserve would replace every dollar affected.

Polleck said “stuff was floating everywhere” as water from the nearby Fox River penetrated the building.

The branch was forced to close for several days as restoration crews cleaned up the damage. Staff continued conducting business from the bank’s second office in nearby Lake Geneva.

On Tuesday, the bank said in a Facebook post that its lobby and drive-up were now open ― and that customers could get “clean and safe cash” once more.

Polleck told The Journal Times that he plans to offer emergency loans to locals affected by the flooding.