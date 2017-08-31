WORLD NEWS
As The U.S. Reels From Harvey, Deadly Floods Ravage Other Parts Of The World

Flooding has killed thousands of people in Asia and Africa during the month of August alone.
By Jesselyn Cook

The most powerful storm to hit the United States in more than a decade has led to at least 20 deaths, left parts of Texas and Louisiana submerged by floodwater and caused billions of dollars in damage. At one point a Category 4 hurricane, Tropical Storm Harvey has drawn international attention and an outpouring of support from around the globe.

Elsewhere in the world, similar disasters have recently claimed thousands of lives and continue to threaten millions of people’s livelihoods.

Extreme flooding in South Asia has killed more than 1,200 people and forced millions to flee their homes, BuzzFeed News and Al Jazeera point out.

Over 1.7 million people have lost land, livestock or other property in Nepal alone, where the human death toll has surpassed 140. In northern Bangladesh, powerful flooding has killed at least 130 people, displaced millions and stranded many islanders who have been cut off from the mainland.

Mumbai, India, has endured torrential rains and its worst flooding in more than a decade this week, leaving at least three individuals dead and people wading through waist-deep water in the streets. The downpour could expose thousands to water-borne diseases, experts warn.

The number of disaster-related deaths in the flood-ravaged state of Bihar, India, had reportedly passed 500 as of Tuesday.

The rains have been falling in the Middle East and Africa as well.

In Yemen, monsoon rainfall and flooding had killed at least 18 people as of Wednesday. Dozens more are reported missing in the war-torn country, where floodwaters have risen to a staggering 12 feet in some areas.

Officials in Sierra Leone estimate that recent flooding and mudslides may have claimed more than 1,000 lives there. Some 450 deaths have been confirmed, and rescuers doubt that many of the 600 missing people will have survived. The disaster struck the capital city of Freetown on Aug. 14, uprooting trees and destroying many hillside houses.

The following photos offer a glimpse of the devastation caused by recent and ongoing flooding in parts of Asia and Africa.

  • India
    Cathal McNaughton / Reuters
    A boy stands in a flooded village in Motihari, Bihar State, on Aug. 23, 2017.
  • Cathal McNaughton / Reuters
    A woman wades through a flooded village in Bihar State on Aug. 22.
  • Anuwar Hazarika / Reuters
    Partially submerged houses are seen in a village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam on Aug. 20.
  • ARINDAM DEY via Getty Images
    A school bus drives through a flooded street during a heavy downpour in Agartala, the capital of the northeastern state of Tripura, on Aug. 11.
  • Cathal McNaughton / Reuters
    A baby suffering from dehydration cries after being rescued from a flooded village in Bihar State on Aug. 23.
  • Cathal McNaughton / Reuters
    A woman walks through a flooded village in Motihari on Aug. 23.
  • PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images
    A boy pulls his bicycle through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on Aug. 29.
  • Cathal McNaughton / Reuters
    People are rescued from a flooded village in Bihar State on Aug. 22.
  • DIPTENDU DUTTA via Getty Images
    Residents walk through floodwaters in Malda in the state of West Bengal on Aug. 24.
  • DIPTENDU DUTTA via Getty Images
    Villagers attempt to cross floodwaters with the help of rope and empty canisters next to a washed-away portion of a bridge at Palsa village in Bihar State's Purnia district on Aug. 18.
  • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    A motorcycle rider wades along a flooded street during heavy rain in Mumbai on Aug. 29.
  • PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images
    People wade through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on Aug. 29.
  • DIPTENDU DUTTA via Getty Images
    A villager stands atop her partially submerged house in Alal village in West Bengal's Malda district on Aug. 23.
  • PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images
    People wade through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on Aug. 29.
  • PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images
    People wade through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on Aug. 29.
  • Nepal
    Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters
    A woman looks out from her house in a flooded area of the city of Janakpur on Aug. 13.
  • MANISH PAUDEL via Getty Images
    People swim with a rubber ring in a flooded area of the Birgunj Parsa district on Aug. 13.
  • MANISH PAUDEL via Getty Images
    Residents look at the water in a flooded area in Birgunj Parsa on Aug. 13.
  • MANISH PAUDEL via Getty Images
    People make their way through a flooded area of Birgunj Parsa on Aug. 13.
  • PRAKASH MATHEMA via Getty Images
    People walk through floodwaters in Tilathi village in Saptari district on Aug. 15.
  • Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters
    A boy walks through the flooded area in Saptari district on Aug. 14.
  • PRAKASH MATHEMA via Getty Images
    A boy carries goods along a water-logged street in Patan, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Aug. 13.
  • Sierra Leone
    Reuters TV / Reuters
    People wearing protective suits hold hands as they cross a river after a mudslide in the mountain town of Regent on Aug. 15, in this still image taken from a video.
  • Stringer / Reuters
    People inspect the damage after a mudslide in Regent on Aug. 14.
  • MOHAMED SAIDU BAH via Getty Images
    Search-and-rescue team members and soldiers work at the site of a mudslide and damaged building near Freetown on Aug. 15.
  • Afolabi Sotunde / Reuters
    A woman mourns for her son at the entrance of Connaught Hospital in Freetown on Aug. 16.
  • Bangladesh
    Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters
    A child is carried on his father's back as they make their way through a flooded area in Bogra on Aug. 20.
  • NurPhoto via Getty Images
    A woman stands in the floodwater in the village of Sariakandi on the outskirts of Bogra on Aug. 20.
  • NurPhoto via Getty Images
    A house is submerged in floodwaters in Sariakandi on Aug. 20.
  • NurPhoto via Getty Images
    A man crosses through floodwater with his goat near a river in Dohar, Nawabganj, on Aug. 19.
Jesselyn Cook
World News Reporter, HuffPost
