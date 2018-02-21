Florida House Debates Porn, But Refuses To Discuss Assault Weapons

As tearful survivors of the Parkland school shooting watched, the Republican-led Florida House of Representatives on Tuesday refused to discuss a ban on assault weapons. Photos showed a distraught student being comforted in the gallery. Another survivor of last week’s massacre expressed “indescribable” rage on Twitter.

Later in the day, many of the same lawmakers discussed at length a bill that declares porn a public health risk. The bill ― which calls for improved “education, research and policy changes to protect Floridians, especially teenagers, from pornography” — was approved by a voice vote, reported the Tampa Bay Times.

AP: Sheryl Acquarola, a 16 year-old junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is overcome with emotion in the east gallery of the Florida House after the representatives voted not to hear the assault rifles ban bill. pic.twitter.com/qA28kFCEig — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) February 20, 2018

“Has anyone had to bury their child because of pornography?” asked Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D), who sponsored the legislation seeking to ban assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines.

Rep. Kionne McGhee (D), tried to bring the gun control bill to the floor, but failed in a 36-71 party-line vote.

State lawmakers shunned the measure less than a week after a 19-year-old shooter with an AR-15-style assault rifle killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A survivor, 16-year-old junior Anthony Lopez, told The New York Times that lawmakers were “inhuman” for failing to discuss gun legislation.

Another student, Emma Gonzalez, who has spoken publicly and powerfully in support of stricter gun control laws since the shooting, reacted with fury on Twitter.

How could they do that to us ? Are you Kidding me ??? #NeverAgain We are not forgetting this come Midterm Elections - the Anger that I feel right now is indescribable https://t.co/Si9wAmFeQO — Emma González (@Emma4Change) February 20, 2018

Others on Twitter lambasted Florida lawmakers for focusing on porn instead of guns.

“I wish you could make this shit up,” Twitter user and activist Kelly Ellis wrote.

Porn isn’t killing students and teachers where they stand during a school day. It isn’t responsible for mass murder. Whether or not you think that porn is bad, @FLGOPMajority declared it a health risk on the same day they refused to do the same for AR-15s. https://t.co/hg59OKCfrz — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) February 21, 2018

lol this country sucks so much ass pic.twitter.com/DdLA0T94Sl — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) February 20, 2018

Yes. We all remember that time a gang of porn stars walked into a school and murdered a bunch of innocent children and teachers. Thanks Florida House. — Annie (@Anniefromkansas) February 20, 2018

What happened today in the Florida House is straight out of @TheOnion. On the same day, THE SAME DAY, that they refused to debate an AR15 ban in front of the teen survivors of #Parkland, they decided that porn is dangerous and poses a health risk to teens. https://t.co/jxyJi4WecR — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) February 21, 2018

Florida House on porn: the kids...THINK ABOUT THE KIDS!



Florida House on assault weapons: New phone, who dis?



2018...2018....2018. Their day of reckoning will come. pic.twitter.com/XNdcXmBM93 — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) February 20, 2018

I am not a fan of porn. Big net negative for society in my uptight opinion. But when the Florida legislature declares porn a health hazard instead of assault rifles, maybe it's time to rethink my life. — Catherine (@catheriness61) February 21, 2018

Refusing to even *discuss* a proposed assault weapons ban, guess what the Florida House of Representatives DID spend considerable time debating and passing today? @RossSpano's bill declaring porn a public health risk.https://t.co/N3ySFEh4zd — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) February 20, 2018