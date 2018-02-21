Florida House Debates Porn, But Refuses To Discuss Assault Weapons

As tearful survivors of the Parkland school shooting watched, the Republican-led Florida House of Representatives on Tuesday refused to discuss a ban on assault weapons. Photos showed a distraught student being comforted in the gallery. Another survivor of last week’s massacre expressed “indescribable” rage on Twitter.
Later in the day, many of the same lawmakers discussed at length a bill that declares porn a public health risk. The bill ― which calls for improved “education, research and policy changes to protect Floridians, especially teenagers, from pornography” — was approved by a voice vote, reported the Tampa Bay Times.
“Has anyone had to bury their child because of pornography?” asked Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D), who sponsored the legislation seeking to ban assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines.
Rep. Kionne McGhee (D), tried to bring the gun control bill to the floor, but failed in a 36-71 party-line vote.
State lawmakers shunned the measure less than a week after a 19-year-old shooter with an AR-15-style assault rifle killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
A survivor, 16-year-old junior Anthony Lopez, told The New York Times that lawmakers were “inhuman” for failing to discuss gun legislation.
Another student, Emma Gonzalez, who has spoken publicly and powerfully in support of stricter gun control laws since the shooting, reacted with fury on Twitter.
Others on Twitter lambasted Florida lawmakers for focusing on porn instead of guns.
“I wish you could make this shit up,” Twitter user and activist Kelly Ellis wrote.