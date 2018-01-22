2 IEDs Explode At Florida Mall

Two improvised explosive devices detonated at a mall in central Florida on Sunday, authorities said.

Police are still searching for a person of interest who was seen running from the building.

No one was injured by the blasts, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales, Florida, about 30 minutes east of Tampa, NBC News reported.

The devices appeared to resemble pipe bombs; they were made of PVC piping that was wrapped in electrical tape. Although the explosions occurred in a service corridor near a JCPenney store, the mall was evacuated as a safety precaution. K9 units also searched the mall on Sunday evening and the FBI was notified.

"Concerning," says Lake Wales Deputy Chief on mall explosion. "Something that will impact our whole community." @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/9L4WrlqrBG — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) January 22, 2018

“It’s very concerning to us,” Lakes Wales Deputy Police Chief Troy Schulze said at a press conference on Sunday. “We’re a family-oriented community. This is a family-oriented mall. When this started, my son was actually working here.”

Police are searching for a white male described as heavily-built and wearing a gray shirt and hat, according to the local outlet 10 News.