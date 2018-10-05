Man Threatened To Kill Democrats and ‘Weak Republicans’ Over Kavanaugh Nomination

In Polk County, Florida, words matter and can put you behind bars with a felony charge.

James Royal Patrick Jr. of Winter Haven was arrested Wednesday after he posted a series of disturbing Facebook messages that threatened to kill members of Congress — and their families — if Judge Brett Kavanaugh wasn’t confirmed to the Supreme Court, Polk County deputies said.

The 53-year-old was charged with one count of written threats to kill or injure, per the Orlando Sentinel. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Patrick posted a series of public Facebook messages in late September, complete with photos of guns and ammunition, threatening to target congressional Democrats and “weak Republicans” if Kavanaugh’s confirmation failed, as well as any law enforcement officers “that tried to interfere or come to his house,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Patrick boasted about buying weapons and ammunition, said he was “willing to kill and ready to die” for his cause and claimed to be making arrangement to sell his home “to fund my plan to kill Democrat office holders and their families,” according to authorities.

“Getting ready if Kav is not confirmed,” Patrick wrote in one post. “Whoever I think is to blame, God have mercy on their soul.”

According to Judd, Patrick wrote that he would wake up in the middle of the night with these violent thoughts and he tried to rally others to join him.

“I can’t do this by myself, I need more conservatives going into liberal homes at night killing them in their sleep,” Patrick said.

Polk County deputies received a tip alerting them to his posts on Wednesday morning and within five hours obtained and executed a warrant on Patrick’s home, the sheriff said. FBI agents from a joint terrorism task force worked with local authorities, according to Judd. A .308-caliber hunting rifle, a Desert Eagle handgun and ammunition for both weapons were found in Patrick’s home.

When he was arrested, Patrick said he didn’t think he would get in trouble because he never specifically named any individuals in his threats, according to the sheriff. He also said he “didn’t intend to hurt anyone” despite having a rifle in his home that Judd said “is certainly a common deer rifle ― it’s also a common sniper rifle.”

Patrick’s threats focused on the polarizing nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Many conservatives have backed the Supreme Court nominee because they believe he will overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights decision. In September, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward with sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. He denied her accusations, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct from two other women.

Last week, Ford and Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, fanning flames on both sides of the political spectrum. After the hearing, Republicans postponed a full Senate vote to give the FBI time to investigate Ford’s claim. The FBI investigation was finished on Wednesday. On Friday, senators voted to end debate on Kavanaugh; a final vote on his confirmation is expected Saturday.

“People need to calm down and chill out,” Judd said during his press conference, referring to both conservatives and liberals, before returning to Patrick’s alleged misdeeds.