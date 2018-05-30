Florida Officer Suspended After Hoping For Car Accident At Student Protest

A South Florida police officer has been suspended after writing on Facebook that he hoped “some old lady loses control of her car” where Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was leading a protest against gun violence last week.

Brian Valenti, a 23-year veteran of the Coconut Creek Police Department, said he made his comment in jest but regretted it, Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert Arenal wrote in a statement posted Tuesday.

Valenti was suspended for five days without pay and must attend sensitivity training. All other city employees will undergo refresher training on their personal use of social media in the near future as well, said Arenal.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Protesters stage a "die in" protest at a Publix supermarket in Coral Springs, Florida, after the grocery store chain gave political contributions to an NRA-backed gubernatorial candidate.

“As Chief of Police, I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by Officer Valenti’s post,” Arenal said. “I am accountable for the actions of all employees who work the police department. A law enforcement officer is always held to a higher standard, as each one should be.”

The Coconut Creek Police Department was one of several law enforcement groups that responded to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in February.

Arenal said he has approved Valenti’s request to personally apologize to the event’s organizers. The chief added that if he believed Valenti’s post was “truly a threat against the safety and well-being of another individual, his employment would be terminated.”

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Many of those participating in the Publix protest were Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students.

Valenti’s Facebook post came as Hogg and other protesters gathered at a Publix grocery store to stage a “die in” to protest the chain’s donations to a gubernatorial candidate whom the National Rifle Association supports.

“Hope some old lady loses control of her car in that lot. Just saying,” Valenti wrote in a since-deleted post.