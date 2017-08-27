Probe Launched After Fatal Police Shooting Of Woman Who Threatened Suicide

Police in the Florida city of Sunrise shot and killed a woman they described as armed and suicidal on Friday, according to local reports.
Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, told the Sun-Sentinel that a Sunrise Police SWAT team had been dispatched on Friday afternoon to the apartment complex where 28-year-old Kristen Ambury lived. Ambury had barricaded herself in the apartment alone, was threatening to commit suicide and had a weapon, according to police.
According to Coleman-Wright, the SWAT team entered the apartment after Ambury “stopped communicating with officers.”
Details are limited about what happened next, but a neighbor told NBC 6 that she heard five gunshots. Ambury, who WSVN-TV reported had a history of mental illness, was later pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.
It remains unclear if Ambury fired any shots. The sheriff’s office said it had launched an investigation into the woman’s death.
