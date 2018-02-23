Florida School's Armed Officer Did "Nothing" During Shooting

TOP STORIES

STONEMAN DOUGLAS’ ONLY ARMED DEPUTY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROTECTING THE SCHOOL RESIGNS After staying outside the building during the rampage instead of confronting the shooter. [Reuters] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

MUELLER FILES NEW CHARGES AGAINST MANAFORT AND GATES Including new counts of bank and tax fraud. [Reuters]

TRUMP PROPOSES A PAY BUMP FOR ARMED TEACHERS Doubling down on the idea during a meeting with law enforcement at the White House. Educators responded with the viral #ArmMeWith campaign, and experts were quick to condemn the idea. [HuffPost]

MISSOURI GOV. ERIC GREITENS INDICTED ON INVASION OF PRIVACY CHARGE He’s accused of taking a nude photograph of a woman with whom he was having an affair without her consent. Let’s just say the infamously purchased EricGreitensForPresident.com won’t be getting much traffic anytime soon. [HuffPost]

ALINA ZAGITOVA WINS FIRST GOLD MEDAL FOR OLYMPIC ATHLETES FROM RUSSIA In a squeaker of a figure skating showdown between two Russian phenoms. [Reuters]

PARKLAND SURVIVOR ON TRUMP’S SYMPATHY CALL: ‘I’VE NEVER BEEN SO UNIMPRESSED AFTER A PHONE CALL’ The criticism hearkens back to when Trump faced public ire over his condolence call to the wife of a soldier killed in Niger. [HuffPost]

MORE AND MORE PEOPLE ARE BEING EVICTED FROM NURSING HOMES When their better-paying Medicare ends. [NYT]

HUFFPOST PERSONAL: ‘I AM A SURVIVOR OF THE FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING’ “There is no I Survived a School Shooting but My Friends Are Gone Forever handbook.” [HuffPost]