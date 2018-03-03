The Florida Senate Approved An AR-15 Ban. Then They Didn't.

“It’s offensive for anyone to manipulate the history of the Holocaust to score political points,” the Jewish civil rights organization tweeted earlier this week at U.S. Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), who had made the same argument as Simmons.

On Saturday, student activists who survived the Stoneman Douglas shooting and have taken on the National Rifle Association voiced their displeasure with Florida lawmakers on Twitter. They also had another message: They know the Republicans who voted down the amendment, and they won’t forget.