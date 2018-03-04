Florida Teacher Linked To White Supremacist Podcast Removed From The Classroom

Under her Dalichov Twitter handle, Volitich stated that Islam “legitimizes” terrorist behavior and that terrorist attacks will continue “until we eradicate [Muslims] from the face of the earth.” She also retweeted and commented on tweets posted by neo-Nazis, anti-Semites, and white supremacists, including Kevin MacDonald, David Duke, Arthur Jones, Patrick Casey, Mark Collett and Mike Peinovich, aka Mike Enoch.

The superintendent’s statement noted that a reporter at HuffPost alerted the district to Volitich’s actions, and the Human Resources department “initiated an investigation immediately.”

Volitich has not responded to repeated HuffPost attempts to contact her.