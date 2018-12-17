Special counsel Robert Mueller released a memo late Monday summarizing the FBI’s January 2017 interview with President Donald Trump’s then-national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

In the interview, Flynn lied about his contact with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for lying to the FBI.

The memo came after U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan issued an order requiring prosecutors to release the document.

In December 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian government representatives.

Earlier this month Mueller, who is leading the Trump-Russia probe, recommended that Flynn, a retired Army general, receive little or no prison time because of his cooperation with the investigation.