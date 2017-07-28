The first time you hear the term, you might assume “forest bathing” means splashing in a spring among some redwoods.

One forest bathing expert predicts that in 30 years, it’ll be as much a cultural norm as yoga is now. Why?

Forest bathing leaves you less stressed.

From 2004 to 2012, the Japanese government heavily funded forest bathing research, Quartz reports. One study from researchers at Chiba University compared nearly 300 college-age subjects after they took walks in a city and after they walked in a forest. The students had lower concentrations of the stress hormone cortisol, lower pulse rates and and lower blood pressure after they took forest baths than on days when they’d walked in the city. Similarly, in a larger study led by researchers from Kyoto University, participants scored lower on ratings for hostility and depression after spending time in the woods compared to when they roamed an urban setting.

Aleksander Rubtsov via Getty Images

It may help ward off illnesses, too.

Additional research from Nippon Medical School found that immune-boosting human “natural killer” cells, which help protect against viruses and cancers, showed higher activity levels after subjects went forest bathing, increasing even further after a second day of walking in the woods. The cells continued to function at a higher level for more than a week after the experience, too.

At any rate, it’s obvious nature benefits both mind and body: U.S.-based research shows nature walks clear your head more than city strolls, while one European study found that simply living in a tree-filled neighborhood decreased men’s death rates by 16 percent. Spending time in nature is also proven to relieve depression, improve focus, boost creativity and make you feel more alive.

In short, the forest is good for you.

And you won’t be-leaf how easy it is to do.

Japan has designated “forest therapy” walking paths, chosen for their therapeutic qualities, in forests across the nation. The U.S. has no such system, though you can become a certified forest therapy guide and lead others on their own outdoor adventures.