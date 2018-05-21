HUFFPOST FINDS
21 Formal Prom Jumpsuits For Girls Who Don't Do Dresses

Take the dress out of dressing up.
By Brittany Nims

Prom is a time for dressing up. For most girls, that means wearing, well, a dress. But prom is also a time for expressing yourself, whether that means wearing a sequined floor-length dress or sleek gender-neutral jumpsuit. 

If you’re the kind of girl who doesn’t “do” dresses, we’ve got you covered. From lace-up and sequined jumpsuits and strapless and off-the-shoulder styles, we’ve found some of the most gorgeous and comfortable formal jumpsuits to show the real you at prom. 

Take the dress out of dressing up with these 21 formal jumpsuits perfect for prom: 

  1 Dorothy Perkins Strapless Culotte Jumpsuit
    Size: 10 to 18
    Nordstrom
    Size: 10 to 18
    Get it here, $78.
  2 Revolve Jacinda Jumpsuit
    Size: XXS to XL
    Revolve
    Size: XXS to XL
    Get it here, $158. 
  3 ASOS DESIGN
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    ASOS
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it here, $87. 
  4 BHLDN La Lune Sequin Jumpsuit
    Sizes: 0 to 16
    BHLDN
    Sizes: 0 to 16
    Get it here, $120. 
  5 Adrianna Papell Colorblock V-Neck Jumpsuit
    Sizes: 14W to 24W
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 14W to 24W
    Get it here, $200. 
  6 Halston Heritage Antique Jumpsuit
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Rent The Runway
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here, $88 rental.
  7 ASOS Lace Top Jumpsuit With Lattice Back
    Size: 00 to 28
    ASOS
    Size: 00 to 28
    Get it here, $67. 
  8 Alice McCall At Last Jumpsuit
    Sizes: 6 to 14
    Shopbop
    Sizes: 6 to 14
    Get it here, $390.
  9 Badgley Mischka Dara Jumpsuit
    Sizes: 0 to 22
    Rent The Runway
    Sizes: 0 to 22
    Get it here, $200 rental.
  10 BB Dakota Saba Jumpsuit
    Sizes: 0 to 10
    Shopbop
    Sizes: 0 to 10
    Get it here, $115. 
  11 ASOS DESIGN Wrap Front Jumpsuit
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    ASOS
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it here, $60. 
  12 Mara Jumpsuit
    Sizes: 0 to 18
    Anthropologie
    Sizes: 0 to 18
    Get it here, $280. 
  13 Revolve Karen Jumpsuit
    Sizes: XXS to L
    Revolve
    Sizes: XXS to L
    Get it here, $137.
  14 ASOS DESIGN Structured Bandeau Jumpsuit
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    ASOS
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it here, $103. 
  15 Flynn Skye Emily Jumper
    Size: XS to L
    Shopbop
    Size: XS to L
    Get it here, $167.
  16 BHLDN Bryant Jumpsuit
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    BHLDN
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it here, $260.
  17 Vatanika
    Sizes: 6 to 12
    Shopbop
    Sizes: 6 to 12
    Get it here, $595. 
  18 Eloquii Esme Jumpsuit
    Sizes: 14W to 22W
    Rent The Runway
    Sizes: 14W to 22W
    Get it here, $80 rental.
  19 Lovedrobe Jumpsuit With RUffle Mesh Sleeves
    Sizes: 8 to 28
    Simply Be
    Sizes: 8 to 28
    Get it here, $100. 
  20 Black Halo Deklyn Jumpsuit
    Sizes: 0 to 12
    Shopbop
    Sizes: 0 to 12
    Get it here, $375.
  21 Fame & Partners Millie Jumpsuit
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Rent The Runway
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it here, $64 rental.

