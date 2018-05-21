21 Formal Prom Jumpsuits For Girls Who Don't Do Dresses

Prom is a time for dressing up. For most girls, that means wearing, well, a dress. But prom is also a time for expressing yourself, whether that means wearing a sequined floor-length dress or sleek gender-neutral jumpsuit.
If you’re the kind of girl who doesn’t “do” dresses, we’ve got you covered. From lace-up and sequined jumpsuits and strapless and off-the-shoulder styles, we’ve found some of the most gorgeous and comfortable formal jumpsuits to show the real you at prom.
Take the dress out of dressing up with these 21 formal jumpsuits perfect for prom:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.