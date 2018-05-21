21 Formal Prom Jumpsuits For Girls Who Don't Do Dresses

Prom is a time for dressing up. For most girls, that means wearing, well, a dress. But prom is also a time for expressing yourself, whether that means wearing a sequined floor-length dress or sleek gender-neutral jumpsuit.

If you’re the kind of girl who doesn’t “do” dresses, we’ve got you covered. From lace-up and sequined jumpsuits and strapless and off-the-shoulder styles, we’ve found some of the most gorgeous and comfortable formal jumpsuits to show the real you at prom.

Take the dress out of dressing up with these 21 formal jumpsuits perfect for prom:

1 Dorothy Perkins Strapless Culotte Jumpsuit Nordstrom Size : 10 to 18

Get it : 10 to 18Get it here , $78.

2 Revolve Jacinda Jumpsuit Revolve Size : XXS to XL

Get it : XXS to XLGet it here , $158.

3 ASOS DESIGN ASOS Sizes : 0 to 14

Get it : 0 to 14Get it here , $87.

4 BHLDN La Lune Sequin Jumpsuit BHLDN Sizes : 0 to 16

Get it : 0 to 16Get it here , $120.

5 Adrianna Papell Colorblock V-Neck Jumpsuit Nordstrom Sizes : 14W to 24W

Get it : 14W to 24WGet it here , $200.

6 Halston Heritage Antique Jumpsuit Rent The Runway Sizes : XS to XL

Get it : XS to XLGet it here , $88 rental.

7 ASOS Lace Top Jumpsuit With Lattice Back ASOS Size : 00 to 28

Get it : 00 to 28Get it here , $67.

8 Alice McCall At Last Jumpsuit Shopbop Sizes : 6 to 14

Get it : 6 to 14Get it here , $390.

9 Badgley Mischka Dara Jumpsuit Rent The Runway Sizes : 0 to 22

Get it : 0 to 22Get it here , $200 rental.

10 BB Dakota Saba Jumpsuit Shopbop Sizes : 0 to 10

Get it : 0 to 10Get it here , $115.

11 ASOS DESIGN Wrap Front Jumpsuit ASOS Sizes : 0 to 14

Get it : 0 to 14Get it here , $60.

12 Mara Jumpsuit Anthropologie Sizes : 0 to 18

Get it : 0 to 18Get it here , $280.

13 Revolve Karen Jumpsuit Revolve Sizes : XXS to L

Get it : XXS to LGet it here , $137.

14 ASOS DESIGN Structured Bandeau Jumpsuit ASOS Sizes : 0 to 14

Get it : 0 to 14Get it here , $103.

15 Flynn Skye Emily Jumper Shopbop Size : XS to L

Get it : XS to LGet it here , $167.

16 BHLDN Bryant Jumpsuit BHLDN Sizes : 0 to 14

Get it : 0 to 14Get it here , $260.

17 Vatanika Shopbop Sizes : 6 to 12

Get it : 6 to 12Get it here , $595.

18 Eloquii Esme Jumpsuit Rent The Runway Sizes : 14W to 22W

Get it : 14W to 22WGet it here , $80 rental.

19 Lovedrobe Jumpsuit With RUffle Mesh Sleeves Simply Be Sizes : 8 to 28

Get it : 8 to 28Get it here , $100.

20 Black Halo Deklyn Jumpsuit Shopbop Sizes : 0 to 12

Get it : 0 to 12Get it here , $375.

21 Fame & Partners Millie Jumpsuit Rent The Runway Sizes: 0 to 14

Get it : 0 to 14Get it here , $64 rental.