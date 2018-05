21 Formal Prom Jumpsuits For Girls Who Don't Do Dresses

Prom is a time for dressing up. For most girls, that means wearing, well, a dress. But prom is also a time for expressing yourself, whether that means wearing a sequined floor-length dress or sleek gender-neutral jumpsuit.

If you’re the kind of girl who doesn’t “do” dresses, we’ve got you covered. From lace-up and sequined jumpsuits and strapless and off-the-shoulder styles, we’ve found some of the most gorgeous and comfortable formal jumpsuits to show the real you at prom.