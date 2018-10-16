NOW PLAYING

Former leaders of LGBTQ gang work to end violence through fashion and outreach

When the LGBTQ gang called Check It first formed in Washington, D.C., it was to protect each other from harassment and bullying. Depending on who you talk to in the nation’s capitol, the group was either a violent gang tearing apart the city, or a group of kids in need of help and mentorship. Ron Moten was a firm believer in the latter. He’s stepped in to help the former gang members create Check It Enterprises, where Star Bennett and Erica Briscoe have lead the effort to design and produce a clothing line.