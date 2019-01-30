A Former Pastor Of Trump's Church Says He Never Saw Him There

The pastor then followed up with a pointed quote attributed to Irish political figure Edmund Burke: “Hypocrisy can afford to be magnificent in its promises, for never intending to go beyond promise, it costs nothing.”

At one point, the president did attend Marble. The Trump family migrated to the Manhattan church from a Presbyterian establishment near their home in Queens during the 1960s, when Marble was led by the Rev. Norman Vincent Peale. The president’s father was a particular fan of Peale, a famous minister who authored The Power of Positive Thinking. (Peale’s son, though, is no fan of Trump.)

On the campaign trail, Trump spoke about his religious upbringing and even name-checked Marble, where he married his first wife.

In a rare move, though, the church issued a statement clarifying that Trump was not an “active” member.

After his tweet received a bit more attention than expected, Lewicki told HuffPost that he just meant to point out the president’s religious track record ― or lack thereof.

“He was not an active and visible member of the church, no,” the pastor confirmed.

Lewicki, who now lives in Georgia, told HuffPost that Marble offered an array of weekly Bible study classes during his tenure there. He could not say whether Trump spoke about the Bible or anything else in private with the church’s senior leadership, but Lewicki said he did not recall seeing any member of the Trump clan at Marble from about 2004 to 2010.

The president’s relationship with Christian faith is seen by many as insincere. Although he won support among evangelicals, Trump has an odd history of bungling his Bible references, once calling the New Testament book 2 Corinthians — usually referred to as “Second Corinthians” — as “Two Corinthians.” Students at the evangelical Liberty University reportedly snickered.