Former WWF Wrestler Severely Beaten Outside California Home

A former pro wrestler was brutally beaten and kicked by a group of young men in California earlier this week, police said.

The victim has been identified as Tom Magee, a retired strongman competitor and contender in the World Wrestling Federation. Magee, who’s more than 6 feet tall, was a force to be reckoned with in his heyday, having once set a world record with a 1,180-pound deadlift.

Despite his impressive past, police say Magee, who will turn 60 in July, didn’t stand a chance against an onslaught of fists and feet delivered by six young men Tuesday morning.

The beating, which occurred outside Magee’s Mar Vista home, was so severe, according to police, that it left him with a broken jaw, broken eye socket and concussion.

Officer Christopher No with the Los Angeles Police Department told HuffPost a “neighborhood dispute” led to the incident.

“There was an altercation and Magee got assaulted and beaten,” No said.

Witnesses told local news outlets that the dispute began over the use of a parking space. It is still unclear who started the dispute.

“They were literally kicking him, punching him in the face and in the head,” a neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, told CBS Los Angeles.

The men reportedly ran off when neighbors rushed to Magee’s aid.

As of Friday, two arrests have been made in the case. Officer No identified them as Justin Lee, 20, and Degrate Bryant, also 20. Both face charges of causing great bodily injury.

Magee’s neighbor told CBS Los Angeles the suspects should face severe penalties.

“If we wouldn’t have come out here I don’t know if he would be alive,” she said. “To look at his face ― if you saw his face right now and saw what they were doing to him, he’s really lucky to be alive.”

Police said Magee was left lying on the ground semi-conscious and was hospitalized for his injuries. By Thursday he was back home recovering, according to local news.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information on the alleged assault is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-275-5273.