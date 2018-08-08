If you know anyone who’s into video games, you’ve probably heard of “Fortnite.”

The game, which involves rebuilding and protecting your homeland by building forts and fending off enemies, has become so popular that parents have hired tutors to help their kids perfect their gaming skills. It’s a bit of a phenomenon, and the craze has motivated the many funny moms and dads of Twitter to share what it’s like to parent in the age of “Fortnite.”

First, you’ve got the parents who simply want to know what the heck the game is even about.

[sees kids tossing marbles] is this fortnite — Sweatpants Cher (@House_Feminist) August 2, 2018

[sees old men playing cards] is this fortnite — Sweatpants Cher (@House_Feminist) August 2, 2018

[walks through a soccer game] are you guys playing fortnite — Sweatpants Cher (@House_Feminist) August 2, 2018

[stands in the middle of a knitting circle] does anyone know what fortnite is — Sweatpants Cher (@House_Feminist) August 2, 2018

And the ones who totally know it’s taking over their kids’ summer vacations.

I'd say about 98%- no, make that 99% - of the conversations my kids have initiated with me this summer have been about Fortnite. — Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) June 24, 2018

Day 53 of summer vacation:



“After you die in this Fortnite battle, clean your room” is something I say now. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) July 23, 2018

Then there’s “the floss,” a dance move that hit the scene a few years ago, but has earned even more attention recently since it’s featured in “Fortnite.” Here’s what it looks like.

And here’s what it’s like when your kid is obsessed with doing it.

Someone asked my boys how to do the floss and they said "pretend you farted and then try to blow it away with your arms."

Just another one of Fortnite's gifts to the world. — Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) May 2, 2018

I wish my kids would just floss for real instead of dancing about it. — No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) June 9, 2018

My 8-yr-old son told the dentist he flosses everyday. Afterward, I asked what the heck he was talking about. His response: "I thought he was asking about the Fortnite dance." — Dad Bits (@DadBits) July 30, 2018

Some parents have leaned in to their kids’ hobby by looking at the fun side effects of the game, or by playing it themselves.

Say what you will about Fortnite, but it’s turned my previously reserved 10 yr old and all his friends into little dancing machines. — Fowl Language Comics (@fowlcomics) July 1, 2018

The best part of kids going back to school is I can play Fortnite again without getting killed so fast. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 8, 2018

But really, a lot of parents are over it.

#Fortnite is the new “stepping on a #Lego” for parents.



If you understand that sentence.....I’m sorry. I’m here with you. God Bless. Namaste. 🙄 — It'sReally10Months (@really10months) February 22, 2018

You know that sound the internet made when connecting in the 90's? That's exactly what my kids sound like when they tell me about Fortnite. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) July 26, 2018