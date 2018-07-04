Fourth Of July Celebrations Light Up Cities Across The U.S.

Thousands of people across the United States of America celebrated Independence Day with patriotic picnics, explosive fireworks and parades filled with red, white and blue.

President Donald Trump kicked off the Fourth of July with the White House’s annual picnic honoring military service members and their families on the South Lawn. This year, the picnic also included a live concert with performances from country music singer Sara Evans and former American Idol finalists.

Those who celebrated the Fourth of July with the Statue of Liberty in New York City had to cut their visits short when back-to-back protests of the Trump administration’s immigration policies forced park officials to evacuate visitors off Liberty Island Wednesday afternoon.

As the sun set over the continental U.S., cities honored American independence with a tradition that never fails to dazzle: Fireworks.

Below, see how Americans from coast to coast celebrated on the Fourth of July.