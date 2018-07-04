U.S. NEWS
07/04/2018 11:59 pm ET

Fourth Of July Celebrations Light Up Cities Across The U.S.

What's Independence Day without a little bit (or a lot!) of fireworks?
By Carla Herreria

Thousands of people across the United States of America celebrated Independence Day with patriotic picnics, explosive fireworks and parades filled with red, white and blue.

President Donald Trump kicked off the Fourth of July with the White House’s annual picnic honoring military service members and their families on the South Lawn. This year, the picnic also included a live concert with performances from country music singer Sara Evans and former American Idol finalists.

Those who celebrated the Fourth of July with the Statue of Liberty in New York City had to cut their visits short when back-to-back protests of the Trump administration’s immigration policies forced park officials to evacuate visitors off Liberty Island Wednesday afternoon.

As the sun set over the continental U.S., cities honored American independence with a tradition that never fails to dazzle: Fireworks.

Below, see how Americans from coast to coast celebrated on the Fourth of July.

  • New York City
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • San Gabriel, California
    FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images
  • New York City
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
  • New York City
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
  • Washington D.C.
    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images
  • Washington D.C.
    Alex Wong via Getty Images
  • Newberry, South Carolina
    Sean Rayford via Getty Images
  • Washington D.C.
    Toya Sarno Jordan / Reuters
  • New York City from Weehawken, New Jersey
    KENA BETANCUR via Getty Images
  • Round Top, Texas
    Tamir Kalifa via Getty Images
  • Round Top, Texas
    Tamir Kalifa via Getty Images
  • Round Top, Texas
    Tamir Kalifa via Getty Images
    ROUND TOP, TX - JULY 04: (Left to right) Hunter Sabo, 11, and Ethan Tarnowski, 11, sit in the back of a pickup truck as they wait for the start of the 168th annual Round Top Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2018 in Round Top, Texas. The Round Top community's Fourth of July celebration started in 1851 and is known as the longest running Fourth of July celebration west of the Mississippi. (Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)
  • Round Top, Texas
    Tamir Kalifa via Getty Images
  • New York City
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
  • Brooklyn, New York
    Stephen Yang / Reuters
  • Newberry, South Carolina
    Sean Rayford via Getty Images
  • Newberry, South Carolina
    Sean Rayford via Getty Images
  • New York City
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
  • George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate, Virginia
    MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images
  • New York City
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
  • New York City
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
  • Denver, Colorado
    Dustin Bradford via Getty Images
  • New York City
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
