Foodie Crush/Half Baked Harvest/How Sweet Eats Let's celebrate the fresh, sunny elements of summer with some colorful antipasto platters, cheese plates and veggie boards.

With every Fourth of July comes the pressure to stand over a hot grill while you sweat profusely over piles of searing meat. But maybe 2018 is the year we change all of that.

Burgers, hot dogs and kebabs aren’t the only foods that evoke summer. In fact, their hot, salty meatiness only reminds us of the most unpleasant parts of the season. How about we celebrate the fresh, sunny elements of summer with some colorful antipasto platters, cheese plates and veggie boards?