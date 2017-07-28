'Fox & Friends' On Health Care: 'Congrats, Healthy People Are Paying For Sick People'

After lawmakers voted against the “skinny” repeal of the Affordable Care Act early Friday morning, hosts of “Fox & Friends” shared their distaste for how certain Democratic senators responded to the news.
“Congratulations, the healthy people are paying for the sick people,” said host Brian Kilmeade.
It seems that “Fox & Friends” may have just learned how insurance works.
A highly shared article by one of HuffPost’s contributors titled, “I Don’t Know How To Explain To You That You Should Care About Other People,” explains this premise is depicted very clearly.
If I have to pay a little more with each paycheck to ensure my fellow Americans can access health care? SIGN ME UP. Poverty should not be a death sentence in the richest country in the world. If you’re okay with thousands of people dying of treatable diseases just so the wealthiest among us can hoard still more wealth, there is a divide between our worldviews that can never be bridged.
I don’t know how to convince someone how to experience the basic human emotion of empathy.
Additionally, ridiculing of senators like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) taking selfies seems a little much considering how much he and his fellow “Fox & Friends” hosts love selfies.
The dramatics of the segment continued with the graphics and chyrons citing “suffering Americans” and “celebrating failure.”
The real failure is how much of the point these hosts seemed to miss.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly attributed Brian Kilmeade’s quote to Steve Doocy.