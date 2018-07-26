'Fox And Friends' Avoids Questioning Kellyanne Conway About CNN Reporter Ban

Fox News, along with dozens of journalists from other outlets, issued statements of support Wednesday for CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after the White House disinvited her to a press event for asking President Donald Trump so-called “inappropriate” questions at an earlier event. (She hadn’t.)

“We stand in strong solidarity with CNN for the right to full access for our journalists as part of a free and unfettered press,” Fox News president Jay Wallace said in a statement Wednesday.

But when presented with an opportunity to grill Conway about the decision Thursday, the hosts of “Fox & Friends” passed on it. Instead, Conway was asked softball questions about tariffs and immigration.

.@KellyannePolls: "I don't understand why [@TheDemocrats]... talk more about abolishing ICE than abolishing ISIS." pic.twitter.com/fGQ2NjJD7Z — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 26, 2018

CNN on Wednesday described the White House’s ban on Collins as “retaliatory in nature and not indicative of an open and free press.”

“Just because the White House is uncomfortable with a question regarding the news of the day doesn’t mean the question isn’t relevant and shouldn’t be asked,” according to the statement.

Statement regarding CNN press access at today’s White House event. We demand better. pic.twitter.com/s4lSTcHVak — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 25, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Wednesday that Collins had been banned because she shouted and refused to leave the Oval Office.

“To be clear, we support a free press and ask that everyone be respectful of the presidency and guests at the White House,” Sanders said.

Several journalists who were present at the Oval Office event disputed Sanders’ account of Collins’ behavior.

CBS News’ Steven Portnoy, who was serving as the radio network pool reporter for the day, said Collins “was no less willing to leave” the office than “any other member of the larger-than-usual press contingent.”

As is typical, @KaitlinCollins began asking questions after the president finished his remarks.



So did I, and many other reporters.



The large scrum was eventually coaxed from the room by the press "wranglers" who escort us in and out. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) July 25, 2018

Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier defended Collins on-air and in a series of tweets Wednesday.

.@BretBaier on White House decision to ban CNN’s @KaitlanCollins from a Rose Garden event:



"As a member of the White House press pool, @FOXNews stands firmly with CNN on this issue of access." pic.twitter.com/OaBTvIXJUq — Harrison Golden (@harrisongolden) July 26, 2018

When President Obama’s administration left us out of round robin interviews — CNN and @jaketapper spoke out for us. As a member of the WH press pool - on the news side - that’s what is supposed to happen. https://t.co/cDci9VUxJP — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) July 26, 2018

Sorry you feel that way. They are members of the WH press pool. Kaitlan was doing what pool reporters do. We stand for access for WH reporters-no matter what you think about their coverage. Again -no Reagan supporter loved Sam Donaldson-but he was there-always. https://t.co/X8Oa7IQT6z — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) July 26, 2018