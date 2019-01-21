'Fox & Friends' Apologizes For Airing Graphic That Implied Ruth Bader Ginsburg Died

“Fox & Friends” apologized Monday after airing a graphic that incorrectly implied Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died, blaming the mixup on a “technical error.”

The image showed the dates “1933-2019” under Ginsburg’s name and next to her portrait. It flashed on screen for a few moments before cutting to host Ainsley Earhardt’s interview with a college professor about campus culture.

Later in the show, the hosts acknowledged the error.

“We need to apologize,” said host Steve Doocy. “A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a date on it. We don’t want to make it seem anything other than ― that was a mistake. That was an accident. We believe she is still at home recovering from surgery. Big mistake.”

“We apologize,” Earhardt reiterated. “Big mistake.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is not dead. If you see this-it’s a real screengrab of Fox News jumping the gun. Don’t panic. It’s FOX. pic.twitter.com/CFKyZVyfcF — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) January 21, 2019

Ginsburg, 85, underwent a pulmonary lobectomy for two malignant growths in her lung last month. She continues to recover from the surgery, which was dubbed a success.

She missed oral arguments this month for the Supreme Court’s first case since her operation. It was the first time she missed arguments since she was appointed to the high court in 1993.

The Supreme Court announced Jan. 11 that Ginsburg’s recovery is “on track.”