'Fox & Friends' Has Reporter 'Foil' Migrant Family's Attempt To Cross Border

Several thousand Central American migrants are currently traveling together to come to the United States in an effort to flee the poverty and violence in their home countries. The group, mostly comprised of Honduran migrants, began its journey on Oct. 13 and has traveled “through Guatemala and is passing through southern Mexico with migrants from Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala,” according to USA Today.

Pueblo Sin Fronteras, a human rights group that provides aid and legal assistance to migrants, coordinated the effort; it is the second caravan organized this year.