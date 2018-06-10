'Fox & Friends' Host Calls North Korea Summit A Meeting Of 'Two Dictators'

“Fox & Friends” co-host Abby Huntsman seemed to slip up Sunday while discussing the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling it a meeting of “two dictators.”

Huntsman and “Fox & Friends” guest Anthony Scaramucci, who was infamously fired as White House communications director after just 10 days in office, chatted about the highly anticipated summit during the show Sunday.

“This is history,” Huntsman said over video showing Trump arriving in Singapore ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Kim.

“Regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators, what we are seeing right now ― this is history,” she continued.

Fox & Friends host slips: Trump's North Korea summit is a 'historic meeting between two dictators'.



The best part about it is the fact it happened as he was exiting Air Force One in Singapore.

https://t.co/dK10yFBYJ2 pic.twitter.com/T899YDm4Q4 — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) June 10, 2018

Scaramucci brushed right past Huntsman’s apparent gaffe and instead offered praise for Trump’s foreign policy strategy.

“He’s a disruptive risk taker,” Scaramucci said. “He’s willing to break what would be the usual bonds of not going to a meeting like this.”

But Twitter users were hung up on Huntsman’s choice of words, referring to them as some of Fox News’ most honest reporting about Trump.

Fox & Friends accidentally said this about the Singapore summit: "regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators."



This gaffe is probably the most honest thing ever said in the program's history. pic.twitter.com/eooBanu9b2 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 10, 2018

Holy shit, Fox News accidentally told the truth.

"regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators."

🤣🤣🤣

OMG, we're all gonna die.



Jesus, take the wheel. https://t.co/eos9oPxRlm — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 🌊 BWCS (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 10, 2018

Fox News nails it for once- "in that meeting between the two dictators". LOL. https://t.co/P3OjDcBnSY — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) June 10, 2018