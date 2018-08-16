The Huge Problem With Fox News' Apology For Confusing Aretha Franklin And Patti LaBelle

Fox News issued a confusing apology after the network showed an image of Patti LaBelle during a segment meant to honor the life of Aretha Franklin, who died Thursday at the age of 76.

The segment featured a composite image that shows Franklin in the foreground and a faded, smaller image of LaBelle in the upper right corner.

“We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends,” spokeswoman Jessica Santostefano said in a statement to HuffPost. “Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.”