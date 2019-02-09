Fox News' Chris Wallace Rips Republicans Outraged By Democratic Investigations

Fox News’ Chris Wallace has knocked Republicans’ double standard over House investigations into the Trump White House.

Wallace said on Friday’s broadcast of “Outnumbered” that he found it “kind of rich that Republicans are so outraged that there would be this kind of a hearing of the other party’s president and administration.”

It came during an analysis of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

“You know, it’s not like Republicans sat on their hands when Barack Obama was president,” Wallace said. “They investigated Benghazi, they investigated Fast & Furious, they investigated the IRS, and you know, look, those were all legitimate issues to investigate. Sometimes they found some things, sometimes they didn’t find things.”

Wallace noted how it was all “part of oversight.”

“When Republicans are, have oversight of a branch of Congress or a house of Congress and they’re investigating a Democratic president, they’re gonna make life difficult for them, and now the Democrats are in control of the House and have the control of these committees,” he said.