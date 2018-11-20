COMEDY
11/20/2018 06:44 am ET

Fox News' Chris Wallace Shares Hilarious Recipe For Reconciliation This Thanksgiving

“There is nothing more combative than the Thanksgiving dinner table."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is here to ensure your Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t take a swerve into acrimony.

The broadcaster — fresh from interviewing President Donald Trump — shared his (spoof) tips for ensuring tranquil turkey-eating for everyone at the table on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“There is nothing more combative than the Thanksgiving dinner table,” said Wallace — whose suggestions included setting up battle pits and what to use for basting the bird.

Check out the clip here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fox News The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Wallace Thanksgiving Dinner Moderating
Fox News' Chris Wallace Shares Hilarious Recipe For Reconciliation This Thanksgiving
CONVERSATIONS