Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is here to ensure your Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t take a swerve into acrimony.

The broadcaster — fresh from interviewing President Donald Trump — shared his (spoof) tips for ensuring tranquil turkey-eating for everyone at the table on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“There is nothing more combative than the Thanksgiving dinner table,” said Wallace — whose suggestions included setting up battle pits and what to use for basting the bird.