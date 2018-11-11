On Wednesday, Acosta pressed the president about the controversial immigrant caravan currently traveling toward the U.S. through Mexico. When the exchange became tense, Trump said, “That’s enough,” and the CNN journalist struggled with a White House intern for the microphone.

“He thinks it’s the Jim Acosta show,” Watters said Saturday. “And he’s there to trade barbs with the president of the United States. And if he gets called out for it, he’s the victim. He thinks he’s the Rosa Parks of the press corps.”

Acosta’s press pass was suspended by the White House Wednesday following the contentious press conference, and there are unconfirmed reports that CNN may sue the White House over the suspension.

While speaking with Fox News’ Chris Wallace Sunday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway admitted that the video of the incident (between Acosta and the intern) shared by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was “sped up,” presumably to make it look more dramatic.

“I’ve never met [Acosta],” continued Watters. “He seems like a fine guy personally, but his behavior is totally out of line.”