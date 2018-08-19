Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro Tries To Sully Robert Mueller Over Benghazi

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller is like a mob “cleaner” responsible for moving bodies and cleaning up crime scenes ― at least according to the world inhabited by Fox News host and Donald Trump-whisperer Jeanine Pirro.

On her Saturday night show "Justice w/Judge Jeanine," the host compared Mueller to Harvey Keitel's character in the film "Pulp Fiction," the Wolf. The Wolf is a mysterious man who helps Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta's characters clean up after an especially bloody murder.

In the type of diatribe that has endeared her to the president, Pirro scorned Mueller for overseeing the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible complicity in those efforts by the Trump campaign. All pretty standard stuff from her ― earlier this month, she asked guests on her program to hold forth on whether Mueller was a more serious threat to the U.S. than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But in the apparent search for a fresh angle, Pirro spotlighted a go-to Fox News subject ― the deaths of U.S. Ambassador Christoper Stevens and three other Americans at a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

In Pirro’s telling, “When things go terribly wrong for the Democrats, they call in someone who’s been in the cleanup business for a long time” ― i.e., Mueller (who’s a Republican). As FBI director (appointed to that post by GOP President George W. Bush), she insisted that Mueller was enlisted to help “clean” then-Secretary Of State Hilary Clinton of wrongdoing in the 2012 Benghazi attack.

“Your credentials as a government serial cleaner are really good,” Pirro said of Mueller. “You testified, after four Americans are killed in Benghazi, to cover for Hillary Clinton’s incompetence.”