Fox News Judicial Analyst Rips Trump's Lawyers: 'A Disgrace,' 'Harmful,' 'Sophomoric'

Fox News’ senior judicial analyst tore into President Donald Trump’s legal team on Monday, declaring that the group of attorneys advising the president is “not serving him well.”

Former Judge Andrew Napolitano discussed the weekend news that The New York Times obtained copies of a confidential memo Trump’s legal team sent to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in January. The memo was in response to Mueller’s team asking the president to sit down and answer questions regarding allegations he obstructed justice.

“I think that the letter was a disgrace and harmful,” Napolitano said. “I don’t know how it got out. I don’t know why the White House would have leaked it as has been suggested because it shows really a sophomoric view of the law.”

The judge said the lawyers cited the wrong statute and they interpreted the wrong opinion when attempting to defend the president against allegations of obstruction of justice. He also criticized Rudy Giuliani, who he said has been causing chaos since he joined the president’s legal team weeks ago.

“It is difficult for me to criticize them because I know them all personally ... but they are not serving him well when they needlessly show their cards, when they make arguments like he can [pardon] himself,” Napolitano continued. “Why even raise that?”