Fox News host and self-proclaimed agnostic Greg Gutfeld compared Brett Kavanaugh’s path to becoming a Supreme Court justice to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
“I know one thing about in my 12 years of Catholic Church was that crucifixion was an important event because it was designed to establish a wall between justice and mob rule,” Gutfeld said.
“Christ died so that the mob wouldn’t survive,” he said. “He died for everybody’s sins.”
And that’s apparently what Democrats have done to Kavanaugh.
“What the Democrats have tried to do is tear down the wall between justice and mob rule. They decide to crucify someone once again. That’s what’s wrong.”
Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, appears to be days away from a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.