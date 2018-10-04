Boonyachoat via Getty Images Greg Gutfeld said Democrats are "crucifying" Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Fox News host and self-proclaimed agnostic Greg Gutfeld compared Brett Kavanaugh’s path to becoming a Supreme Court justice to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

“I know one thing about in my 12 years of Catholic Church was that crucifixion was an important event because it was designed to establish a wall between justice and mob rule,” Gutfeld said.

“Christ died so that the mob wouldn’t survive,” he said. “He died for everybody’s sins.”

And that’s apparently what Democrats have done to Kavanaugh.

Greg Gutfeld just compared Kavanaugh to Jesus Christ and the investigation to the crucifixion pic.twitter.com/zXATHmpMfC — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 4, 2018

“What the Democrats have tried to do is tear down the wall between justice and mob rule. They decide to crucify someone once again. That’s what’s wrong.”