Laura Ingraham Makes Wild Defense Of MAGA Hats From KKK Hood Comparison

Fox News host Laura Ingraham returned with another wild comparison on Tuesday.

Ingraham appeared to suggest that Planned Parenthood is more like the KKK than people who wear President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats in the latest episode of “The Laura Ingraham Show Podcast.”

She was reacting to actress and activist Alyssa Milano’s earlier tweeted claim that “the red MAGA hat is the new white hood.”

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood.



Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

“Oh, OK sweetheart, so that means, does that mean that we conservatives can say that a Planned Parenthood cap is basically a KKK, that that would actually be closer to the truth, right?” Ingraham asked.