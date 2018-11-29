Fox News host Laura Ingraham hypocritically accused The New York Times of selling its “own version of reality” on Wednesday night.

“The Ingraham Angle” host ― who has previously likened child immigrant detention centers to summer camps or boarding schools ― made the claim while attacking former President Barack Obama’s lamenting of the shift in the media landscape which meant Fox viewers now had an “entirely different reality” to that of Times’ readers.

“Obama is spending his non-retirement pining away for the bygone era when liberals dominated all media platforms,” said Ingraham.

“Oh yes, it is entirely different. We see the world as it is, while The New York Times and certain other networks sell their own version of reality,” she added.

Check out the clip here: