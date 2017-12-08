The Olympic gold medalist told CNN on Wednesday that she was representing the people of the United States, not Trump, at the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea. She added that she would not visit the White House if she won.

In a clip posted by Media Matters, the “Fox & Friends” hosts reacted as one might expect.

Ainsley Earhardt dismissed Vonn as “another Hollywood person who doesn’t agree with the president. Do you think he cares?”

Pete Hegseth said competing in the Olympics is “like wearing the flag in combat, in battle. It’s a team. You’re saying, ‘Well, no. It’s just we’re going to write off our president.’”

Then Earhardt replied with the coldest cut of all about Vonn: “Very un-American.”