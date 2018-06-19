Fox News' Parent Company Feeling Repercussions From Immigration Coverage

Public figures associated with 21st Century Fox are taking a cue from producer Seth MacFarlane and speaking out against Fox News, the media company’s conservative news subsidiary.

The biggest rebuke came from “Modern Family” showrunner Steve Levitan, who announced Tuesday that he will be “setting up shop elsewhere.” His contract to produce the ABC show through Fox’s production company recently expired, Deadline reported. He said he won’t change his mind if 21st Century Fox is sold; current bidders include Comcast and Disney.

Levitan specifically criticized Fox News for not being critical in its coverage of the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the U.S. border.

Fox Studio has been a wonderful home for most of my career - so many amazing people there who share the concerns about @FoxNews but aren’t in the position to speak out. — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

I have no problem with fact-based conservatism (such as WSJ), but @FoxNew’s 23-hour-a-day support of the NRA, conspiracy theories and Trump’s lies gets harder to swallow every day as I drive onto that lot to make a show about inclusion. — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

I look forward to seeing #ModernFamily through to the end and then, sale or no sale, setting up shop elsewhere. — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

Levitan had tweeted earlier that he was “disgusted” to work for the company. He also showed support for MacFarlane, who had said he was “embarrassed” to work for the media giant in light of Fox News host Tucker Carlson telling viewers not to believe other news outlets.

Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bullshit is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for. https://t.co/dnvIbgoIyA — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

Longtime movie producer Paul Feig and actor Adam Scott were similarly critical of their employer.

Feig, who directed and produced the 2015 film “Spy” for Fox, shared Levitan’s original tweet, which included a link to Fox News host Laura Ingraham downplaying detention centers for immigrant children by comparing them to summer camps.

I have made two films for 20th Century Fox and love the people in the movie and TV divisions. But I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children. https://t.co/6JqIQPjepV — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 19, 2018

Scott, who currently stars on the Fox show “Ghosted,” accused Fox News of “lying about state-sponsored child abuse,” echoing language used by the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

As a ⁦FOX employee I’m disgusted by ⁦@FoxNews⁩ and their support for & blatant lying about state-sponsored child abuse. https://t.co/r6gkqHQDzq — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 19, 2018

Carlson has also come under fire for comments about the situation at the border.