Fox News Predictably Quiet On Former White House Aide's Abuse Allegations

White House staff secretary Rob Porter announced his departure from his post this week amid reports that he allegedly abused his two ex-wives. But Fox News seems determined to avoid talking about the issue.

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed Porter’s resignation after two reports described his alleged physical, mental and emotional abuse of his two ex-wives. Colbie Holderness, Porter’s first wife, alleged that he punched her in 2005. She provided photos to The Intercept of bruises she said were caused by Porter’s physical abuse.

Senior White House aide Rob Porter physically assaulted two ex-wives, they tell @theintercept. Full story to come in the morning.



His first wife, Colbie Holderness, provided these photos from a vacation they took together in Florence, Italy: pic.twitter.com/tl3TbyGA8Y — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 7, 2018

Porter’s resignation sent news networks scrambling Wednesday to cover the unfolding story. But what other networks saw as a national scandal, Fox News apparently didn’t consider worthy of attention.

Following a brief mention from host Bret Baier at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Fox went nearly 15 hours without mentioning Porter, according to CNN.

Thursday morning, during a segment on “Fox & Friends” ― possibly President Donald Trump’s favorite show ― top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway made an appearance to talk about budget caps and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

“All through the season, not a single Eagles fan took a knee during the national anthem, and it’s been a very prayerful team,” Conway said.

Conway then said there was a “busy news day here at the White House,” but went on to speak about funding the military. No “Fox & Friends” host brought up Porter with her.

Finally, shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday ― at least an hour after Conway spoke to the station ― Fox’s John Roberts acknowledged the story again.