Fox News Says It Won't Book Steve Wynn Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

“The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous,” Wynn said in a statement shared with HuffPost. “We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation.”

Wynn was appointed to head the RNC’s finance committee in January 2017. He has supported both the Democratic and Republican parties with financial contributions over the years. But Wynn threw his support behind the latter during the 2016 election cycle, donating some $833,000 to Republican joint fundraising committees, according to Forbes.

The RNC has not commented on whether Wynn will retain his position in the wake of the allegations.