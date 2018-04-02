Advertisers May Be Fleeing, But Fox News Is Sticking With Laura Ingraham

Advertisers may have fled Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, and the host may be taking an impromptu vacation this week, but the network that employs the conservative pundit is standing by her side.

In a statement released to the Los Angeles Times, Fox News co-president Jack Abernethy said the network supported Ingraham, suggesting she was the victim of “agenda-driven intimidation efforts” seeking to “censor” her.

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” he said. “We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children.”

Ingraham drew ire for mocking 17-year-old Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg for not getting into some colleges. Hogg, who has emerged as a vocal proponent for gun control, hit back at the pundit by encouraging his Twitter followers to contact her advertisers.