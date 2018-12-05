Fox News host Tucker Carlson repeatedly interrupted his guest, former DNC communications director Luis Miranda, on Tuesday so he could put forward his view that immigrants are replacing Americans.
The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host claimed “nobody seems to pause and ask” why young Americans “can’t afford to get married and have children, afford to buy homes and cars and their solution, the elite’s solution, is we’ll just bring in new people.”
He later added:
“OK, so my concern is for my fellow Americans. And they can’t afford to have children. But rather than fix their problems or even think about them we are like ‘we’ll just import new children.’ Does that seem like a sort of ass backward way to approach this?”
Carlson claimed he wasn’t “demonizing anybody.”
“I’m not against the immigrants,” he said. “I’m just, I’m for Americans. Nobody cares about them. It’s like, ‘shut up, you’re dying, we’re gonna replace you.’”
Check out the clip, courtesy of Media Matters, here: