French Government Slams Trump: Stop Interfering And 'Leave Our Nation Be'

The French government has asked President Donald Trump to keep his nose out of the country’s politics after he weighed in on the “yellow vest” protests.

As anti-government demonstrators faced off against riot police in the fourth weekend of demonstrations across France on Saturday, Trump fired off a series of misguided tweets blaming the Paris Agreement for the unrest.

“The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris,” he tweeted.

“Protests and riots all over France. People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting ‘We Want Trump!’ Love France.”

To date, there have been no confirmed reports of protesters chanting Trump’s name.

Following the tweets, France’s Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, urged the president to refrain from getting involved in the country’s affairs.

“We do not take domestic American politics into account and we want that to be reciprocated,” he told LCI, a French television channel. “I say this to Donald Trump and the French president says it too: leave our nation be.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS The protests were initially sparked by planned fuel tax increases but have morphed into a wider rebellion against the French government.

Joachim Son-Forget, a member of the French National Assembly, also responded to Trump’s comments, tweeting that the president was suffering from “cerebral incontinence.”

.@realDonaldTrump Donald le Gâteux, est atteint d'incontinence cérébrale... comme un “gâteux” souffre d’incontinence d'urine voire de matières fécales et “gâte” ses draps. DON’T INSULT MY COUNTRY DOTARD. La 🇫🇷 kisses your ass. 😙 from french parliament “my friend”. #giletsjaunes pic.twitter.com/4crfkn7SQ8 — Joachim Son-Forget 💡 (@sonjoachim) December 8, 2018

“DON’T INSULT MY COUNTRY DOTARD,” he wrote, referencing Kim Jong Un’s description of Trump.