Frances McDormand Is, As We Suspected, God... In Upcoming Neil Gaiman Show

Jason Kempin via Getty Images Frances McDormand at the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art gala this May in New York.

We can now confirm two things many of us long suspected: 1) God is a woman; 2) that woman is Frances McDormand.

The comedy/drama series, based on the book by Gaiman and the late author Terry Pratchett, follows an angel and demon, played by Michael Sheen and David Tennant respectively, living on Earth as the apocalypse approaches.

The two unlikely friends are having such an enjoyable time among the humans that they’d prefer that the world didn’t end, and do everything they can to keep it from happening.