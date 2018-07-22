ENTERTAINMENT
Frances McDormand Is, As We Suspected, God... In Upcoming Neil Gaiman Show

McDormand will voice the creator in the end-of-the world Amazon show Good Omens.
Frances McDormand at the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art gala this May in New York.&nbsp;
We can now confirm two things many of us long suspected: 1) God is a woman; 2) that woman is Frances McDormand. 

The actress, twice the winner of Best Actress Oscars, will voice God in the upcoming Amazon series “Good Omens,” creator Neil Gaiman announced at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday

The comedy/drama series, based on the book by Gaiman and the late author Terry Pratchett, follows an angel and demon, played by Michael Sheen and David Tennant respectively, living on Earth as the apocalypse approaches.

The two unlikely friends are having such an enjoyable time among the humans that they’d prefer that the world didn’t end, and do everything they can to keep it from happening.

“Good Omens,” which also stars Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman and Miranda Richardson, is set to stream on Amazon in 2019.

