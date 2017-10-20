Francois Klark beams down with his debut single 'Spaceman'

"No journey too far," the singer/songwriter muses on his debut single "Spaceman," a fantastical Coldplay-meets-John Legend expedition of love. The track is ripped from his first full-length, which is alarmingly tribal, doused with provocative hooks, flickering synths, live instruments (often cinematic and orchestral-based) and a colossal amount of slickly-addictive polish. His vocal is undeniable, sharply-dressed onto the storytelling lyrics, and you feel the weight of every single syllable. He pours his heart out, and we're just along for the ride. Speaking of the creative process behind the song, he explains 'Some people believe that there is only one perfect person for you. Others believe that a person could fall in love with anyone and then that person becomes the perfect person for you. I find this idea very intriguing. So, like I do with most things that are on my mind, I took this idea to the piano and started developing a narrative around it.'