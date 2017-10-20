Francois Klark beams down with his debut single 'Spaceman'

Francois Klark is a South African born, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer. This Toronto based artist has caught the attention of music lovers, industry professionals and labels worldwide with his incredible songwriting and powerful vocal performances.
He is a Universal Music Award Winner and has collected a number of other awards including a John Lennon Songwriting award, Oscar Peterson Award, Standard Bank Award for best original composition and Most Promising Performing Solo Artist, IAMA Award, and USA Songwriting award. Klark has worked on projects with Universal Music Group UK and has shared the stage with various artists including Grammy winner Jon Bellion (Rihanna, Eminem), Genuwine, Shawn Desman, and Karl Wolf.
"No journey too far," the singer/songwriter muses on his debut single "Spaceman," a fantastical Coldplay-meets-John Legend expedition of love. The track is ripped from his first full-length, which is alarmingly tribal, doused with provocative hooks, flickering synths, live instruments (often cinematic and orchestral-based) and a colossal amount of slickly-addictive polish. His vocal is undeniable, sharply-dressed onto the storytelling lyrics, and you feel the weight of every single syllable. He pours his heart out, and we're just along for the ride. Speaking of the creative process behind the song, he explains 'Some people believe that there is only one perfect person for you. Others believe that a person could fall in love with anyone and then that person becomes the perfect person for you. I find this idea very intriguing. So, like I do with most things that are on my mind, I took this idea to the piano and started developing a narrative around it.'
He adds 'In a sense this song became a metaphor for my journey as I search for, and discover my muse - music. Because of music I had the opportunity to journey all over the world'. Francois graduated from the Humber College music program in Toronto and has since been on performance tours across the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, Spain and the United States.
The lyric video and acoustic performance for 'Spaceman' are now on Youtube. The single can be downloaded and streamed on all major digital platforms. Klark's forthcoming debut album is set to be released early 2018.
WATCH ‘SPACEMAN’ HERE:
CONVERSATIONS