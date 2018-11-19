Frankie Muniz Says His Cat Turned On Faucet And Flooded His Home

Eric McCandless via Getty Images Frankie Muniz says his cat accidentally turned on a faucet, creating a flood of problems for his property.

Former “Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz says his five-story brownstone sustained major flood damage ― and his cat is the culprit.

In a Twitter vent last week, the 32-year-old actor said he returned home from his uncle’s funeral in France to catastrophic destruction in his home ― several floors under water. “All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone,” he wrote. Muniz, who currently hosts “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors,” added: “I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it’s true.”

Muniz said he cried more over two days than his “whole life combined.”

I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture... All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

I'm devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I've cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

Muniz’s girlfriend, Paige Price, said on her Instagram Story that “every single wall, floor, and ceiling has to be ripped out and replaced to reduce the risk of mold,” Yahoo reported. Muniz didn’t say where the home is located.

And it didn’t get much better for the couple when they moved into a hotel. They had to evacuate after alarms went off, Muniz wrote on Twitter Saturday.