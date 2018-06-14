Franklin Graham Blasts Trump's Immigrant Family Separations At Border

Evangelist Franklin Graham, a staunch backer of President Donald Trump, has denounced a new Trump administration policy that separates immigrant parents from their children at the U.S. border.

“It’s disgraceful, and it’s terrible to see families ripped apart and I don’t support that one bit,” Graham, son of the famous evangelist Billy Graham, told the Christian Broadcasting Network on Tuesday.

“I blame politicians for the last 20, 30 years that have allowed this to escalate to the point where it is today,” Graham added. “We are a country of a laws, laws need to be obeyed, no question about that, but the situation we have today as a result of our lawmakers in Washington over generations ignoring this.”

Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, on Wednesday slammed the Trump administration policy as “immoral.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month rolled out the “zero tolerance” policy, which justifies separating children from their parents in order to prosecute immigrants who cross the border illegally. He argued the new measures will cut down on the number of people attempting to make the journey.

“The world will know what our rules are, and great numbers will no longer undertake this dangerous journey,” Sessions said earlier this week. “The number of illegal aliens and the number of baseless claims will fall. I’m confident that’s true. A virtuous cycle will be created, rather than a vicious cycle of expanding illegality.”