'Frasier' Reboot News Sends Fans Into Plot-Generating Meltdown

“Frasier” fans are freaking out at the comedy’s possible return to television, and they’re already imagining how a reboot would play out.

Deadline broke the news Wednesday that the sitcom’s star and executive producer, Kelsey Grammer, was scoping out pitch ideas from writers. The show’s development may only be in the “exploratory stage” but that didn’t deter Twitter users from coming up with their own plotlines.

Some suggested Grammer, who played psychiatrist and radio host Frasier Crane, should take on a more fantastical guise:

frasier reboot but he's in full beast garb the whole time, and nobody ever comments on it pic.twitter.com/3pV5OG55pm — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) July 25, 2018

Others published scripts and treatments they’d previously penned for the show:

i wrote about frasier 2 in 2016.... glad to see the hollywood execs are reading my blogs... when can i expect my check in the mail... pic.twitter.com/ROm18iHYor — Kate Knibbs 🐋 (@KateKnibbs) July 25, 2018

I once wrote a Frasier script set in the post-apocalypse if they're looking for a new angle on the reboot... pic.twitter.com/2QgDdFMczT — Spencer J. Gilbert (@SpencerJGilbert) July 25, 2018

the only frasier reboot I want to see is one where frasier ascends this mortal life by storing his soul in a phylactery and navigates the perils of living, laughing and loving in seattle as a modern day lich — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) July 25, 2018

One thought it could spawn a new video game:

With Frasier maybe coming back, let's hope they'll finally release the long lost video game version pic.twitter.com/rDy0FmcrO4 — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) July 25, 2018

Twitter user Peter Miller, meanwhile, really got into the spirit with several ideas:

I have an idea for the Frasier reboot pic.twitter.com/h28DtN4XYl — Peter Miller (@peter_miller) July 25, 2018

If you’re not into that idea I have others pic.twitter.com/FnELGS99Vs — Peter Miller (@peter_miller) July 25, 2018

For others, however, it was just a sad reminder that any reboot wouldn’t feature the late John Mahoney as Frasier’s father, Martin Crane.

Look, I love Frasier. And I mean ADORE that show.

But honestly? Without John Mahoney, I don't see the point. — Albert Muller (@aj_macready) July 25, 2018