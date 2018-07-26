ENTERTAINMENT
07/26/2018 09:28 am ET

'Frasier' Reboot News Sends Fans Into Plot-Generating Meltdown

"Frasier and Roz start a podcast network, 'The Fraz,' but they run into financial trouble because Frasier is ethically opposed to doing Squarespace ads."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Frasier” fans are freaking out at the comedy’s possible return to television, and they’re already imagining how a reboot would play out.

Deadline broke the news Wednesday that the sitcom’s star and executive producer, Kelsey Grammer, was scoping out pitch ideas from writers. The show’s development may only be in the “exploratory stage” but that didn’t deter Twitter users from coming up with their own plotlines.

Some suggested Grammer, who played psychiatrist and radio host Frasier Crane, should take on a more fantastical guise:

Others published scripts and treatments they’d previously penned for the show:

One thought it could spawn a new video game:

Twitter user Peter Miller, meanwhile, really got into the spirit with several ideas:

For others, however, it was just a sad reminder that any reboot wouldn’t feature the late John Mahoney as Frasier’s father, Martin Crane.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Television Twitter Reboots Kelsey Grammer Frasier Tv Series
'Frasier' Reboot News Sends Fans Into Plot-Generating Meltdown
CONVERSATIONS