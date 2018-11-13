'Fred Flintstone' Arrested In Florida For Speeding In Prehistoric Smart Car

That’s a Yabba Dabba Don’t!

Fred Flintstone joined celebrities in trouble with the law when a sheriff’s deputy in Pasco County, Florida, pulled him over Nov. 4 for speeding in a Wesley Chapel housing development.

Police identified the driver as Mr. Fred Flinstone (sic), and said his real name is Don Swartz. He was nabbed in a Smart car customized to look like the foot-powered caveman car seen in the 1960s cartoon series, according to local station WPTV.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Flinstone (aka Swartz) “became unruly” after being issued a speeding citation. He was later released with a notice to appear in court.

The post jokes that the prehistoric Smart car was seized and is now part of the police fleet. “This is what Intelligence-Led Policing looked like in the stone age,” said the post, which included pictures of the vehicle and a barefoot driver dressed in Flintstones garb.