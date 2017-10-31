Racially Insensitive Halloween Costumes Causing Stir From Baltimore To Charleston

I know what I wore was completely inappropriate and I understand everyone’s anger towards me but I just wanted to tell you something. I promise on my life that both [redacted name] and I did not write “Freddie grey” on the back of our shirts. I would never do that, that is horrible. When I was dressing in costume I was trying dress like the girl from oitnb [‘Orange Is The New Black’] and I realize now that the way I dressed was completely unacceptable. I’m extremely sorry for what I did and I don’t think I’ll ever forgive myself. I know this apology is not going to redeem myself at all, but I wanted to tell you that I’m sorry for offending you. I truly did not mean for my costume to be disrespectful but looking back on it I should have realized how messed up my costume was. But I promise I would NEVER write Freddie grey on the back of my shirt. I’m really sorry.